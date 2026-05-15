Tonawanda man hit and killed by Amtrak train

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train Wedensday.

Officers responded to Sheridan Drive near Military Road at approximately 10:38 p.m. Police say 63-year-old Michael Lukacz of Tonawanda died at the scene.

According to police, Lukacz appeared to be crossing the train tracks when he was hit.

The train was carrying passengers to Niagara Falls. None of the passengers or crew were injured.

If you have any information, please contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.