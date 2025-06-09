Tonawanda man facing murder charge after man was found dead inside Cheektowaga home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Joseph Saraceno of the City of Tonawanda was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder.

According to the DA, on September 30, 2024, investigators responded to a home on the 400 block of Cayuga Avenue in Cheektowaga and found 59-year-old Scott Bellanca dead inside his home near the front entrance.

Saraceno is accused of intentionally causing Bellanca's death during the early morning hours of the day. Saraceno allegedly stole various personal items from Bellanca during the commission of the crime.

The DA said Saraceno was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. Saraceno faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge.