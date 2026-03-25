Tonawanda man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Buffalo in September 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 21-year-old Jamere Davis is charged with the following:



Two counts of second-degree murder

One count of first-degree robbery

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of tampering with physical evidence

According to the DA, on September 30, 2025, Buffalo police responded to a home on the 100 block of Thompson Street after receiving a 911 call and found 47-year-old Samuel Whisonant dead.

Davis is accused of being a participant in the deadly shooting of Whisonant. After the shooting, Davis allegedly returned to Whisonant's home and removed a DVR box and a PlayStation game system. Police allegedly recovered the items in a nearby field.

Davis is being held without bail and a court date has not been scheduled. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.