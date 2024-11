BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prosecutors are building their case against a Tonawanda man who is accused of stabbing another man to death.

Adalberto Bermudez is charged with Murder in the Second Degree in connection to the deadly attack last year on Isabelle Street in Buffalo.

Authorities say Bermudez intentionally stabbed 39-year-old Jose Barreto-Gonzalez inside his apartment.

Bermudez is expected to return to court for a felony hearing on November 15.