Tonawanda man arrested following road rage incident on the 190

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a Tonawanda man was arrested following a road rage incident on the I-190.

According to police, around 11:00 a.m. on July 16 Paul J. Britzzalaro, 56, was traveling north on the 190 near exit 16 when he was involved in a road rage incident with another driver. The drivers pulled over after several miles and a physical altercation occurred.

Britzzalaro allegedly put the other driver into a choke hold before leaving the scene and continuing to drive on the 190. State police were able to contact Britzzalaro and he voluntarily responded to SP Buffalo. He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and issued an appearance ticket to return to court on July 29.