Tonawanda City School District approves new mascot

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tonawanda City School District Board of Education has approved a new mascot.

Having been the Red Warriors since 1947, the district has now opted for a new mascot, the Timberwolves.

Tonawanda City School District

In August, community members had the opportunity to submit ideas for a new mascot and the twelve most popular choices were voted upon in October.

The top three choices were presented to students to vote on in November.

"I'm pleased to announce that our Board of Education approved the Tonawanda Timberwolves as the new name and logo for the district. Our commitee worked extremely hard to engage our entire community in this process,” Dr. Timothy Oldenburg, Superintendent of Schools said.

"I'm grateful for the continued support and pride that our students, staff, families, and community hold for our district."

The logo will still showcase the traditional Tonawanda maroon and white color scheme.