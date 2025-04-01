Watch Now
Tolls set to increase on May 1 at Rainbow, Lewiston-Queenston and Whirlpool bridges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission announced that tolls are set to increase at the Rainbow, Lewiston-Queenston and Whirlpool bridges on May 1, 2025.

According to the commission, the last toll increase was in August 2022, and this toll increase will "support capital infrastructure projects and ongoing maintenance of spans."

Below are the current toll rates for autos:

Autos(USD$)(CAD$)
Cash$5.00$6.50
E-ZPass$5.00N/A
ExpressPass$5.00$6.50
Nexus/Toll$5.00$6.50
In Tow per Axle$5.00$6.50

Below are the new rates, effective May 1, 2025:

Autos(USD$)(CAD$)
Cash$6.00$8.50
E-ZPass$6.00N/A
ExpressPass$6.00$8.50
Nexus/Toll$6.00$8.50
In Tow per Axle$6.00$8.50

You can find the full toll rates list, including the rates for commercial vehicles, buses, etc., online here.

