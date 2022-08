BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You will now be paying more to visit your neighbors to the north.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirms to 7 News that a $1 toll increase took effect on August 1.

This change affects the Rainbow, Whirlpool, and Lewiston-Queenston bridges. It will now cost $5 to cross the border and $1 to bike or walk across it.

This most recent increase does not impact travelers at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.

More information on the change can be found here.