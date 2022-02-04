Watch
Toddler, teen, firefighter hurt in Jamestown house fire

Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 04, 2022
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Jamestown say a toddler, a teen, and a firefighter are hurt following a house fire, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a three-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were taken to UPMC Chautauqua after firefighters removed them from the home on Kidder Street, just before 2 p.m. Friday.

A firefighter was treated for burn injuries also at the hospital.

The condition of the toddler and the teen is unknown at this time, and will be released at a later date.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

