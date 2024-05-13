'Today was special': Violin trio plays at Mother's Day dinner in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's that Sunday full of brunch, flowers and lots of hugs for the mother figures in our lives.

And violins served as the soundtrack for Mother's Day dinner for several families in Williamsville.

Violin trio "Vibrant Strings" performaed at Andale Cantina, a group made up of three siblings who credit their mom for keeping them together.

"We call her 'momager'...she kinda kept the glue together," said Johnny Linton, one third of Vibrant Strings.

The group has played with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and at Buffalo Sabres and Bills games.

"Today was special because my mom primarily does get joy out of us playing and we got the opportunity to perform," said Linton.

Their next event is Friday, May 17 at the Erie County Bar Association's Brown V. Board, a 70th year Celebration at the Historic DeLaine Waring AME Church from 2-6pm. It's free and open to the public