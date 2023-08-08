Today is National Pickleball Day!

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — Happy National Pickleball Day!

The sport was founded in 1965, but did not recently pick up popularity until the last few years. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, there has been just over a 158% growth rate in players over the last three years.

Did you know the largest indoor facility in New York State dedicated to Pickleball is right here in Western New York? Pickleball Island on Grand Island opened back in 2017. Originally, the idea of the facility was just for Founder and Owner Ken Knight to have a place to play with his friends during the winter.

"Just the love for the game", Knight said. "I wanted to invest some money so I can continue to play. It was more selfish at the time".

Adam Campos Ken Knight, Owner and Founder of Pickleball Island



What was originally in his mind just a "selfish idea" turned into the start of what has now become a staple in the community.

"It's a party. It really is a community," Knight said. "People go out to dinner afterwards or lunch afterwards. We have music in background and people dance on the court. It's a fun place to be".

Not only has Pickleball Island received local recognition for bringing the game to Western New York, but earlier this year, Pickleball Island was given national notoriety. Yelp ranked Pickleball Island as the 8th best place to play pickleball in the country.

"It's fun because it gets everyone together for a reason," Pickleball player Tyler Jones said. "It's a nice community setting. You're playing with randoms all the time but everyone is friendly at all skill levels. It's great to make friends as your playing".

Adam Campos Tyler Jones, Pickleball Player

Since opening in 2017, Pickleball Island has expanded from three courts to now seven courts. Because of the continued growth in the sports participation nationally and here in Western New York, Pickleball Island will be opening up two more courts to fit the demand in November.

The growth of the sport has been extremely rapid, but Knight emphasized that this is not just a trend that will eventually fade away.

"Pickleball is here to say," Knight said. "It will be in the Olympics, I think within the next three or four years".

If you want to join on the action and start playing Pickleball, Pickleball Island offers a free beginners lesson with no reservation required in advance.

The most popular offering at Pickleball Island is the "Open Play" blocks. Below is a list of the Open Play Schedule for the summer:

Monday: 8:30AM-11AM / 3PM-5:30PM (Women Only) / 6:30PM-9:30PM

Wednesday: 8:30AM-11AM / 3PM-5:30PM (Women Only) / 6:30PM-9:30PM

Friday: 8:30AM-11AM / 3PM-5:30PM (Women Only)

Saturday: 8:30AM-11AM

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays are only available for court rental for summer hours. The Island will be open seven days a week with an updated schedule during the winter.