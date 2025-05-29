'To make other kids happy': Cancer warrior uses temporary tattoos to spread smiles

For most five-year-olds, temporary tattoos are a fun way to decorate arms and hands. But for Brynlee Ailinger, they’re a symbol of strength, courage and kindness.

“I like doing tattoos because they are fun,” Ailinger said. She’s not exaggerating, this young tattoo enthusiast is practically an expert.

“You just have to take off the film and then put it on, and then put a wet washcloth...once you take it off, you take off the paper. If there's still some left, you put the wet cloth back on,” she said.

But Ailinger doesn’t stop at just applying tattoos to herself. She’s on a mission to share joy and strength with other kids who, like her, are facing hard battles.

“I do that to make other kids happy and have a great time,” Ailinger said, now handing out tattoos to children at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Brynlee was diagnosed with leukemia in April of last year. It was a journey filled with fear and uncertainty, but today, she and her family proudly call her a warrior.

“I am thankful for her every day. She is definitely my inspiration,” her dad, Justin Ailinger said.

He said it was an emotional roller coaster of facing cancer with a young child.

“Cancer is a really scary thing," Justin said. "And with a child, they don’t always know what’s going on, and in a way, that helps. It helps you feel better because they keep a smile on your face. Even when you’re having a tough day, they help you get through it.”

“She’s a very outgoing kid, and she’s not afraid to speak her mind," he said. "I hope she can be a positive influence to other kids going through similar challenges.”

“It really meant a lot to me because I am battling cancer myself,” said Kimberly LaRussa.

Ailinger's kindness and courage caught LaRussa's attention. She is the founder of Sweet Buffalo, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping children in need. After meeting Ailinger a few weeks ago, LaRussa said she knew they had to team up.

“Her and her mother told me that temporary tattoos made her feel strong during her battle," LaRussa said. "So that’s the message we have on these tattoos, that Brynn wants you to feel strong too, to get through this battle, and that she’s rooting for you.”

If you'd like to help Ailinger and Sweet Buffalo continue putting smiles on children's faces, click here.