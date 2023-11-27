'To lose that location is not good,' Ten Lives Club hoping for new cat adoption site

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ten Lives Club cat adoption group has housed its primary location in the Eastern Hills Mall for the past five years — but the mall's redevelopment plan has caused the group to find a new site.

Ten Lives Club is one of the many mall tenants who were told they need to have their doors closed by January 15th.

"To lose that location is not good," Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for TLC, said. "The only reason Ten Lives Club is so successful in adopting 3,000 cats a year is because of our adoption locations."

LaRussa told 7 News for the 5 years the adoption center has been in the mall, they have facilitated almost 5,000 adoptions at that site.

"Eastern Hills Mall is an experience for people who want to adopt a cat because it's just adoptions ... It's one-on-one, and they're able to find their perfect cat and learn more about them."

On Sunday, TLC hosted its annual Holiday Bazaar at the Hamburg Knights of Columbus hoping to raise money for these cats while potentially finding them their forever homes.

If the organization isn't able to find a new location by the January deadline, LaRussa said they will have to make-do for the time being.

"They would have to stay at our shelter, but our shelter is not very big to house cats ... we do so much at that location. The cats are getting their medical care; cats are being surrendered."

However, LaRussa said this Blasdell shelter can still help these cats find their new families.

"Sometimes you can walk in, see a cat meandering around ... and you can fall in love that way."

Ten Lives Club recently posted on Facebook asking the community for any help or relocation recommendations.

LaRussa is hopeful that her neighbors will lend a helping hand.

"We want to make sure that we find something that will help us adopt out as many cats as that location did in the past," LaRussa said.

