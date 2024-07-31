'Tis the season unfortunately': Harmful Algal Blooms in Western New York waterways

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials say Green Lake in Orchard Park is the latest body of water in Western New York with a confirmed Harmful Algal Bloom, or HAB.

The park and splash pad remain open but the water is off-limits for the season due to the HAB. Experts say they can produce harmful toxins and make people and pets sick.

Jennifer Fee from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper said Harmful Algal Blooms have also been detected in Tonawanda Creek, Ellicott Creek and several other bodies of water in our region.

"There's a chance that those blooms can produce harmful toxins that can make people sick and can make animals sick. It can range from mild things to very severe...fatal," said Fee.

According to Fee, blooms are mostly caused by high heat and runoff.

"We are responding to a confirmed algae report from the DEC," said Robert Coady from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

We caught up with him while he was taking samples from Green Lake.

"Some of these samples are going to be sent off to the Erie County Department of Health to test for things like total nitrogen and total phosphorous," Coady said.

He added that he could tell something was off just by looking at the water.

"I see some discoloration. It's definitely a little bit murky. Tis the season unfortunately for algae blooms," said Coady.

Meanwhile, Congressman Tim Kennedy introduced an amendment addressing Harmful Algae Blooms that would provide $5 million for research and monitoring the blooms in freshwater.