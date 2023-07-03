Tips for dementia-friendly holiday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some of our Fourth of July traditions can be challenging for people living with dementia or alzheimier's.

So the Alzheimer's Federation of America has some tips for you to to create a dementia-friendly holiday.

So let's start with the do's.

They say do have a plan.

Let your loved one know there may be loud noises early and often so they're prepared, maybe even trying to cover the sound with white noise or music.

Do still celebrate.

Cook with your loved one or look at old pictures so they can still get in on the fun.

Now for the don'ts

They say avoid large crowds and fireworks shows.

Keep their routine as normal as possible and if you are getting together, keep it small.

