Tiny home village coming to Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A village of tiny homes is coming to Ellicottville.

Dean Architects PLLC of Depew confirms to 7 News that the new, 11-unit development along NYS Route 242, will be located near the base of the Holimont Ski Club.

According to the architectural firm, the units will be available for rent through multiple-day packages. Each unit will contain a bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom/shower as well as a washer and dryer.

Dean Architects could not confirm a completion date when reached by phone Thursday afternoon.

Tiny homes are growing in popularity nationwide as more people explore ways to downsize and reduce their carbon foot-prints.