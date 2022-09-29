Watch Now
"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" coming to Shea's, tickets on sale today

Shea's Performing Arts Center
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 08:52:23-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Shea's Buffalo announced Thursday that "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" will come to the theatre as a part of M&T Bank's Broadway Series.

The musical will be at the theatre for eight performances from November 8 to November 13.

The musical is based on the life of Grammy award-winning musical artist, Tina Turner.

"It has been years since I toured the US and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America," Turner said. "It's a homecoming and that is very special to me."

Tickets for the musical go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. - you can purchase them at Shea's box office or visit the Ticketmaster site, here.

