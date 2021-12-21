Times Beach Nature Preserve closed due to damage from previous wind storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry announced the Times Beach Nature Preserve is closed due to damage from a wind storm that occurred the weekend of December 11.

The county said this is the latest of several weather-related closures of the Times Beach Nature Preserve due to seiche events since a storm in October 2019.

According to the county, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved two projects that will aid in the removal of debris and replacement of some of the Preserve’s boardwalk which has been destroyed.

In addition, a $500,000 grant from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) State Municipal Facilities Program will be applied to a Coastal Resiliency Study being prepared to better protect the site from future seiche damage.