Time to revamp your vehicle's security system to prevent thefts

BUFFALO, NY — According to AAA from 2019 to 2020 there was a 12 percent increase in car thefts across the United States, and with recent stories of car thieves on the prowl 7 News broke down the newest technology for your vehicle.

The key things to remember are to lock your vehicle, take your keys with you and always park where it is well lit.

You can also buy:



Steering wheel locks

Brake pedal locks

Theft deterrent decals

Audible alarm systems

Smart Keys

fuse cut-offs

kill switches

Auto shops, Like Casullo's in Kenmore, have also seen a spike in customers wanting to get a newly revamped security system.

"We've had a kick up in requests for anti-theft with the string of robberies on the cars, our biggest recommendation of anti-theft device is your basic car alarm," said Rocky Casullo, owner of Casullo's.

Rocky told 7 News a basic security upgrade will cost you around $300, but it can save you money on your insurance rate.

"Anything you do purchase let your insurance company know about that so they can find some discounts for you, other than that be safe, try and keep your vehicle in a well-lit area at night. Don't leave your keys in it, make sure it's locked," said David Kirst, an AAA insurance Agent in Orchard Park.

While leasing a vehicle be sure to check with your lender for specifics, but if it requires anything beyond a wrench to install it is best not to use it.

Kirst told 7 News that the best thing to do is do your research.

"As easy it is to steal your car, you can find ways to protect your car as well, by just doing quick searches, what safety options are available for you," said Kirst.