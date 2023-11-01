Time to lace up: Ice at Canalside to open November 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is time to lace up those skates! Ice at Canalside will return November 24.

The opening day celebration will include live entertainment, giveaways, a visit from Santa, and fireworks to wrap up the night. On Saturday, the festivities will continue with a silent disco, prizes, as well as food and drink specials.

New this year is Sunday Funday, a weekly family event featuring an ice castle bounce house, visits from ice princesses, and coloring on the ice.

"We are happy to be marking a decade of winter fun at Canalside," said ECHDC President Mark Wendel. "Everyone looks forward to seeing crowds of friends and families celebrating the season on skates and ice bikes. Whether you're an expert skater or just learning, we guarantee you will have a memorable experience at Canalside's one-of-a-kind rink."

The following are the hours for Ice at Canalside through February 25:

· Monday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

· Tuesday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

· Wednesday: 3 to 7 p.m.

· Thursdays: 3 to 7 p.m.

· Fridays: 1 to 10 p.m.

· Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours:

· December 25: CLOSED

· December 26 – January 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· January 15: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· February 19 – 22: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· February 23: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission Costs:

Free: Children under 5

$5: Ages 5 to 13 and members of the military

$8: Ages 13 and up

Before attending, guests are required to complete a waiver in-person or online here. You can find more information on Ice at Canalside online here.