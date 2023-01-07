Time is running out to apply for the city's new "Diversity and Inclusion ADA Coordinator" position

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Efforts to create a stronger voice within City Hall continues for those living with disabilities here in Buffalo. The city is working to create a new position within local government called "diversity and inclusion a-d-a coordinator."

"We need the city to actually have an active person with a disability involved in city government to advise the city government on the things they're missing," Buffalo's Independent Living Center Policy Chief Todd Vaarwerk said.

Former Chief Coordinator for ADA Compliance in Erie County Steven Truesdale said he is very passionate about this new position.

"I was able to assist people to get the services they needed in a format they were most comfortable dealing with," he said.

He tells me he lives with Cerebral Palsy and sees this position opening doors for inclusion.

"The person that's going to be the best advocate is someone that understands the issues involved from a personal stand point," Truesdale said.

Truesdale shared he looks forward to the position being filled and wants this position to not just solve problems but get ahead of them.

"If you think about something before it becomes a problem you provide a better environment and a more enjoyable environment for everybody," he said.

Those who would like to apply are running out of time. The application will close on Monday and more information can be found at this website.

