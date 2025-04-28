Watch Now
'Time flies by': Cheektowaga couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary

Love is in the air in Cheektowaga and has been for the past seven decades for one couple.
Patricia and Clifford "Skippy" Rohloff are celebrating their 70th anniversary.

They met in church and later got married when they were both 23. They're turning 94 this year.

"You have to trust each other, you gotta give and take, and then time flies by, just try to be loyal to each other, that's all," said Clifford.

They have five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

"Awesome milestone," said Linda Rohloff. "We're very proud of our parents. They're very active in the community. There's a baseball/softball team named after them."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

