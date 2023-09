BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three-time Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw has announced 11 additional dates for his "Standing Room Only Tour" which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on May 4, 2024.

McGraw will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce. He will perform songs from his recently released album "Standing Room Only" in addition to his biggest hits.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

