Tim Hortons unveils special Mother's Day donut boxes for select U.S. locations

Posted at 6:20 AM, May 04, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting Wednesday, Tim Hortons is offering a creative way for moms in Western New York to celebrate Mother's Day with a donut or two.

Four U.S. locations, including the shops on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg and South Transit Road in Lockport will be selling "Donut Disguise Boxes."

They're made to look like classic novels so that the treats stay hidden from people mom doesn't want to share with.

The box is available with two design options, Glazed Expectations and Twenty Thousand Timbits® Under the Sea.

It's meant to look like one of the classic novels on the outside, but inside it houses a six-pack Tim Hortons goodies.

The "Disguise Donut Boxes" will be available on Saturday and Sunday.

Tim Hortons says it's also releasing a DIY donut kit for moms who want to share with their families.

Tim Hortons to sell DIY donut kits for Mother's Day

The DIY kit includes six "bloom" donuts, fondant and sprinkles, and will be on sale from Wednesday to Sunday.

