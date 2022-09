NEW YORK (WKBW) — The "Smile Cookie Campaign" is back at Tim Hortons.

When purchasing a $1 Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons, 100% of the proceeds goes to 21 charities across the country.

The campaign runs from September 19 through September 25, 2022.

Last year, Tim Hortons raised over $230,000 for 18 charities in the U.S.

More information on the campaign and the organizations they are supporting can be found here.