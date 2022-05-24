Watch
Tim Hortons creates 'Buffalo Community Donut' to support families, survivors of Tops shooting

Posted at 9:17 AM, May 24, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tim Hortons is doing its part to support the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The chain is introducing the 'Buffalo Community Donut' at select locations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The donut will be available starting Wednesday through May 31.

One-hundred percent of the purchase price for the $2 sweet treat will go to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which is administered by the National Compassion Fund.

There are more than 200 Tim Hortons locations in Western New York.

