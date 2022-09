Tickets to 'ELF' at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on sale Sept. 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A classic Christmas movie is hitting the big stage.

The hit Broadway musical 'ELF' will run at Shea's Buffalo Theatre from December 26 through December 31, 2022.

Opening night is set for December 26 at 7:00 p.m. The remaining shows are scheduled for December 27 at 7 p.m., December 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., December 29 at 7p.m., December 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 31 at 1 p.m.

Tickets for 'ELF' go on sale September 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased at Shea’s Box Office or online here.