Tickets to Disney's Aladdin at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on sale Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to experience "A Whole New World" this November when Disney's Aladdin hits the stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The award-winning musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film will run at Shea's Buffalo Theatre from November 22 to November 27, 2022.

Opening night is set for November 22 at 7:30 p.m. The remaining shows are scheduled for November 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., November 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., November 26 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and November 27 at 1 p.m.

Tickets for Disney's Aladdin go on sale starting August 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Shea’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, or online here. Groups of 10 or more can place an order at (716) 829-1153.

Shea's would like to remind patrons that they are unable to reprint or replace tickets from any other ticket retailer besides Shea's and Ticketmaster.