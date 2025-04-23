Tickets on sale for 5th annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hey, batter batter! The 5th annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game is back at Sahlen Field Sunday, May 4.

You can catch some of your favorite Buffalo Bills players, including Keon Coleman, Ray Davis, Dion Dawkins, Damar Hamlin and Greg Rousseau, as they take the diamond for charity.

This year, Hyde announced that proceeds from the game will be divided between his Imagine for Youth Foundation and at least six of his teammates' foundations.

"This softball game is an amazing opportunity to spend time with teammates while also raising money for some amazing organizations in the Western New York community," Hyde said. "I am thrilled this year to be able to target money raised at the game to even more of my teammates and their foundations, which support vital causes throughout the Buffalo area. We will continue to work together as a team, with the support of Bills Mafia, to lift the region."

It all starts with a tailgate from 9 a.m. to noon on the Plaza in front of Sahlen Field, featuring bounce houses, food trucks and more. The gates open at noon for the game at 2 p.m.

Last year, the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game raised $625,000. You can learn more about the Imagine for Youth Foundation online here.

Tickets are available at the Sahlen Field Box Office and online here.