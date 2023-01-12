Tickets on sale for 3rd annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 3rd annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game is set to return to Sahlen Field May 7.

Buffalo Bills players and coaches will trade in footballs for softballs to support Micah Hyde's IMagINe for Youth Foundation. The foundation provides resources to underprivileged children in an effort to help them excel academically and athletically.

The charity softball game will take place May 7 at Sahlen Field. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and the game will start at 1 p.m.

You can purchase tickets now for $23 at the Sahlen Field Box Office or online here. A limited number of VIP options are available for $150 which include "the best seats in the house" and a Buffalo Bills red or blue mini-helmet signed by Hyde.

You can find more information on the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game here.