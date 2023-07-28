Tickets now on sale for Christmas shows coming to Shea's in December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It may only be July, but Buffalo is getting in the Christmas spirit as tickets go on sale for a number of holiday shows coming to Shea's theaters in December.

The Nutcracker returns to Shea's Buffalo for two shows, on December 2 at 7 p.m. and December 3 at 1 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Holiday musical Plaid Tidings runs from December 7-10 and 14-17 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Tickets for that can be found here.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas comes to Shea's Buffalo on December 8th at 7:30pm. The Christmas show has been touring for more than 35 years. Tickets can be found here.

Acapella group Straight No Chaser brings its Sleighin’ It tour to Shea's Buffalo a week later on December 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10am on July 28th here.

Lastly, on December 22, Sister’s Christmas Catechism takes place at Shea's 710 Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.