Tickets for the 2023 Erie County Fair go on sale July 1

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced tickets for the fair will go on sale on July 1. The fair will be held from August 9 to August 20.

The tickets will be on sale online here and will be $17 when purchased online. They will be $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free and parking is free in lots owned by The Fairgrounds.

Below you can find the admission specials for the fair:



Free admission on August 9th with a donation of four or more cans of non-perishable food to benefit Feedmore WNY.

Firefighters Day will be August 11th with free admission for Firefighters and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. Firefighters will receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides.

Veterans Day will be August 13th with free admission for Veterans, Active Military and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. Veterans and Active Military will also receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides.

Below you can find the free acts included with gate admission that will be featured at The Buffalo News Grandstand:

On August 9th, fairgoers can hear Chubby Checker, an American rock and roll singer best known for his dance move, “The Twist” and many other chart-topping hits.

The ATV Big Air Tour will perform two action packed shows on August 16th with talented ATV, Motorcycle, UTV and BMX riders in the country performing big jumps, 450cc, high performance motors, backflips, incredible balance acts and more.

Legendary Canadian band, The Guess Who, will perform hit after hit on August 17th, including “American Woman.”

The Spinners, one of the most iconic groups in R&B history, has a towering legacy spanning over six decades. You won’t want to miss their classic hit single, “Working My Way Back To You” on August 18th.

Free entertainment throughout the fair includes: