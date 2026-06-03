Thursday & Main summer concert series returns to Fountain Plaza on June 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday & Main, Downtown Buffalo’s free outdoor summer concert series, returns to Fountain Plaza on June 4 and continues weekly through July 30.

Organizers said the 10th Anniversary season will feature a dynamic and diverse lineup of local favorites, nationally touring acts, and crowd-pleasing favorites.

The series is free and open to the public. It's held Thursday evenings at Fountain Plaza on Main Street. The schedule is as follows:



June 4, 2026 Handsome Jack and The Burkharts

June 11, 2026 The Strictly Hip with Erin Hoyle

June 18, 2026 Big Easy in Buffalo presents: The Soul Rebels with Honey Island Swamp Band

June 25, 2026 The Black Rock Beatles with The Shakermakers

July 9, 2026 Lazlo Hollyfeld with One Foot Up

July 16, 2026 Hollerado with Amateur Hockey Club

July 23, 2026 An evening with The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

July 30, 2026 Robert Randolph with Damone Jackson Outcome

Organizers said there will be a rotating roster of local restaurants. Bijou Grille, Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, and Jack Rabbit will be a part of the event each week.

"The series traces its roots back to 1987, when Fountain Plaza hosted the first season of Thursday at the Park, produced and managed by Buffalo Place. Just one year later, growing crowds prompted a move to Lafayette Square, where the series became Thursday at the Square - a beloved Buffalo tradition for decades. In 2016, Buffalo Place reintroduced the series as Thursday & Main, returning live music to its original home at Fountain Plaza while honoring its rich history and community impact."

The series is presented by M&T Bank and supported by 7 WKBW, Big Ditch Brewing Company, Iroquois Construction Services, Katz Americas, Lawley, National Grid, Premium Parking, The Buffalo News, Try-It Distributing, VanDette Law and Yuengling. You can find more information here.