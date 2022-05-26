Thursday & Main returning to Downtown Buffalo on June 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday & Main is set to return to Downtown Buffalo at Fountain Plaza on June 9.

Presented by M&T Bank the free outdoor series will run Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from June 9 to July 28. The series pays homage to the Buffalo Place-produced summer tradition, Thursday at the Square.

"The free and open-to-the-public happy hour, presented on Thursday evenings in the heart of Downtown Buffalo at Fountain Plaza (Main at Chippewa Streets), continues the mission of Thursday at the Square: creating awareness and spin-off business for Downtown restaurants, bars, and retailers," a release says.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 9, 2022: Ron Hawkins (of Lowest of the Low) with special guests Geno McManus & Zak Ward

Thursday, June 16, 2022: The Strictly Hip with special guest 77 Stone

Thursday, June 23, 2022: Handsome Jack with special guest Matt Smith’s Nervous System

Thursday, June 30, 2022: Willie Nile with special guest Leroy Townes

Thursday, July 7, 2022: Farrow with special guest David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam

Thursday, July 14, 2022: The Sheila Divine with special guest Potter’s Field

Thursday, July 21, 2022: Harvest SUMmer Jamfest: Johnny Nobody with special guest Roger Bryan & The Orphans, and TVMTN

Thursday, July 28, 2022: GROSH with special guest Erin Hoyle & The Constellations

You can find more information here.