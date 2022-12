BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Thursday evening shooting in Buffalo has left one man in the hospital, police say.

The shooting happened just after 5:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Military Road in Buffalo.

One victim, a male, was struck by gunfire and transported to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255