Thruway closed to all traffic until further notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway is closed to all vehicles until further notice from exit 46 (Rochester) to the Pennsylvania line.

A monstrous blizzard is pounding the region, making traffic impossible due to whiteout conditions.

🚨 ALERT - THRUWAY CLOSED🚨 Due to deteriorating conditions and hazardous travel, ALL VEHICLES are banned on the Thruway (I-90) from exit 46 (Rochester I-390) to the PA border, and I-190 from I-90 to exit 22 (Route 62) until further notice. STAY OFF THE ROADS #WNY. pic.twitter.com/mrfnCsKSEH — NYS Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) December 23, 2022

Niagara County upgraded a travel advisory to a travel ban at 2:30 p.m. Travel bans are also in place for Erie and Genesee counties until further notice.

Interstate 190, 290, and routes 5, 219 and 400 also remain closed.