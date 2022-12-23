Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thruway closed to all traffic until further notice

Travel bans in place for all of Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties
219.png
NITTEC
The thruway is closed from Rochester to the PA line.
219.png
Posted at 2:03 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 14:30:21-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway is closed to all vehicles until further notice from exit 46 (Rochester) to the Pennsylvania line.

A monstrous blizzard is pounding the region, making traffic impossible due to whiteout conditions.

Niagara County upgraded a travel advisory to a travel ban at 2:30 p.m. Travel bans are also in place for Erie and Genesee counties until further notice.

Interstate 190, 290, and routes 5, 219 and 400 also remain closed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills