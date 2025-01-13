‘Thrilling for our community’: WNY businesses prep for Buffalo Bills Divisional round playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Bills playoff win makes Bills Mafia want to shout, and with that win comes the return of some playoff favorites as the area catches Bills playoff fever.

The DiCamillo Bakery in Niagara Falls is resuming its now-yearly playoff tradition of selling and taking orders for its red, white and blue 'Buffalo Bread.'

“The playoffs, it’s the best time to do it,” president Matthew Di Camillo said. “We made a small batch of I think 80 or so [loaves] on Friday and they were gone by Saturday.”

Wegmans locations will have the bakery in action for a weekend's worth of Bills deserts.

“Thrilling for our community, and it is thrilling for us as well,” spokesperson Michele Mehaffy said. “There is something Bills themed for everyone in any one of our stores.”

Down in Orchard Park, Danny’s Restaurant is enjoying yet another home game right around the corner from the restaurant.

“The phone has been ringing off the wall since we got in here today about parking and the next game, so that’s what we’re preparing for now,” owner Marc Ebeling said. “It’s a bonus now, now everything we get is a bonus.”

Before you know it, Bills Mafia will be back in action, as Baltimore comes to town Sunday for a divisional round match-up.