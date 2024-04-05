Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three-year-old lion named 'Khari' leaving the Buffalo Zoo

KHARI 2 WEB.jpg
Buffalo Zoo
KHARI 2 WEB.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 14:09:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced that its three-year-old male lion named Khari will be leaving the zoo to join a new pride.

KHARI WEB 1.jpg

The zoo said Khari's departure from the zoo is based on a recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums(AZA), Species Survival Plan (SSP).

KHARI WEB 3.jpg

The announcement was made in a Facebook post, which also said:

"Over the past few weeks, our animal care team has been working with Khari to prepare him for his journey. While we are not yet ready to let the public know his new home, we do encourage everyone to come say their goodbyes over the next few days. We will be sure to let everyone know once he has safely settled into his next zoo."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!