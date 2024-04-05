Three-year-old lion named 'Khari' leaving the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced that its three-year-old male lion named Khari will be leaving the zoo to join a new pride.

The zoo said Khari's departure from the zoo is based on a recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums(AZA), Species Survival Plan (SSP).

The announcement was made in a Facebook post, which also said: