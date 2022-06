BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three year-old boy died after falling from an apartment in Buffalo Thursday night.

The toddler fell from an upper-floor window at the Pine Harbor Apartments shortly before 7:30, said Buffalo Police Spokesperson Michael DeGeorge.

The apartment complex is on 7th Street behind Buffalo City Hall.

The child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into what happened leading up to the fall continues, police said.