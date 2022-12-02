Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction

WESTERN NEW YORK (WKBW) — The following Western New York restaurants are now featured on “America’s Best Restaurants” online platforms:

Ilio DiPaolo’s in Blasdell

“It is a great honor to be recognized as one of America's Best Restaurants alongside JP Fitzgerald's and Chef's. It's incredible to see our establishments receiving this type of amazing recognition for the food and hospitality that we have been providing our community, in our case for over fifty-eight years. My father would be proud to see my son Ilio and his entire family share in this honor and continue to serve our community.” - Dennis DiPaolo

JP Fitzgerald’s in Hamburg

“To be included among such iconic restaurants as Chef’s, now celebrating its one-hundredth year and Ilio DiPaolo’s with fifty-eight years in business, is truly a special distinction. One quality shared by our three restaurants is that we understand our patrons could go anywhere to dine out, yet they chose our establishments and that’s something we all take pride in and strive to maintain.” - Bob Brunner

Chef’s Restaurant in Buffalo

“If it wasn’t for our unbelievable staff, both in the kitchen and dining room, Chef’s wouldn’t have been able to earn this great honor and be included among the likes of Ilio DiPaolo’s and JP Fitzgerald’s. My sister Marybeth and I are just honored beyond words and we work everyday to carry on the legacy created by my father and mother of giving back and serving good food.” - Louis Billittier Jr.

Matt Plapp created “America’s Best Restaurants” in 2008 to showcase independent restaurant owners in the competitive business.