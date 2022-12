BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced three Western New York men were arrested Tuesday for sex crimes against children.

Police said 23-year-old Anthony Turello of Buffalo, 25-year-old Christian Bratek of Alden, and 24-year-old Christian Aguilar of Williamsville were arrested in connection to three separate cases.

They were all charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. They all allegedly possessed child pornography.