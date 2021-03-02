Three ways to help a friend on World Teen Mental Wellness Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March 2 is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, a day that aims to "raise greater awareness of mental health issues among teens, as well as provide education about removing stigmas surrounding preventative mental health."

Created by Hollister in partnership with National Day Calendar in 2020, it was the first of its kind dedicated to mental wellness among the teen demographic, specifically.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says if you suspect something is wrong, here is how you can help:

Share Your Concerns - Share your observations with your friend. Focus on being nonjudgmental, compassionate and understanding. Use “I” instead of “you” comments to get the conversation started, such as "I've noticed that you haven't been acting like yourself lately. Is everything okay?" Reach Out To Someone You Trust - If a friend is in need, you don’t need to go at it alone. Involve others who can provide added support. Try to find someone who might be understanding of your friend’s situation or be able to help. Your friend may feel cornered if you start involving others, so make sure to talk to your friend first. However, if it’s an emergency, you should call 911 and get an authority figure. Offer Support - Keep in mind that your friend might not be ready to talk about what they’re going through or simply may not want your help right now. You cannot force someone to get help, so just do your best to be there with your friend through their journey and be ready if and when they do finally reach out.

There are also local resources here to help if you or someone you know is in need such as Compeer Buffalo and Crisis Services. You can reach Crisis Services 24-hour crisis hotline for Buffalo and Erie County at (716) 834-3131.