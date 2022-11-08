Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.

Three of those tickets were sold in Western New York, with each being worth $50,000.

The tickets in WNY were purchased at the following locations:

Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga

7-Eleven in Buffalo

7-Eleven in Buffalo

This announcement came after the Powerball jackpot-winning ticket worth over $2 billion was sold in Altadena, California.

The Powerball winning numbers on Monday were 10-33-41-47-56, with the Powerball being 10.

You can securely check your tickets on the Ne York Lottery app.