Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
Three of those tickets were sold in Western New York, with each being worth $50,000.
The tickets in WNY were purchased at the following locations:
- Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
This announcement came after the Powerball jackpot-winning ticket worth over $2 billion was sold in Altadena, California.
The Powerball winning numbers on Monday were 10-33-41-47-56, with the Powerball being 10.
You can securely check your tickets on the Ne York Lottery app.