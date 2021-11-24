Three teens lead police on chase throughout Niagara County, two facing charges

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 22-year-old and one teenager are facing charges after leading police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle throughout much of Niagara County on November 19th.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call at 2:10 A.M. that a car was stolen on Emily Lane in the Town of Lockport.

At 2:31 A.M., Sheriff's patrols in the Town of Wheatfield spotted the vehicle on Lockport Road, and tried to stop it, flattening one tire on Niagara Falls Boulevard near Walmore Road.

They continued to follow the car into the City of Niagara Falls where it stopped in the parking lot of the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

Police found the driver of that car, 22-year-old Zion D. Baker and two 17-year-olds shortly after.

Baker was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and multiple other vehicle and traffic charges. He was

released on appearance tickets.

The two seventeen-year-olds were released into the custody of their parents at the Sheriff's Office. One of them was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and was released with an appearance ticket.