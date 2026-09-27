Three teens charged in connection with alleged armed carjacking in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three teens have been charged in connection with an alleged armed carjacking in Buffalo Saturday morning.

A 14-year-old male, 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male have been charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

According to Buffalo Police Department, just after 2 a.m., police responded to a robbery call in the 200 block of Willet Street.

A victim was alleged to be robbed at gunpoint before the suspects fled the scene in the victims car.

The vehicle was spotted a short time alter and fled west on Abbott Road, South Park Avenue and then north on Van Rensselaer Street.

According to police, the vehicle stopped at Perry Street where the four occupants fled on foot. Three occupants were arrested and the fourth suspect has not been found.