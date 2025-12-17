Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three teenagers face charges after police chase in Niagara County

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three teenagers are facing charges after the Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they led police on a chase in a stolen car through the Town of Wheatfield and cities of North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls.

The Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old was behind the wheel with a 16-year-old and 14-year-old boy as passengers. Authorities say the teenagers were wearing masks and trying to steal other cars when police tried to pull them over.

The car took off leading police on a chase before crashing into a parked car at 22nd Street and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls.

All of the teenagers are charged with 3rd degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 2nd degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and resisting arrest.

They were released on appearance tickets.

More charges are pending.

