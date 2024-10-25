Watch Now
Three suspects, ages 13, 16 and 20, charged with Gang Assault, accused of attacking Buffalo police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged assault of a police officer Wednesday.

Officers responded around 12:00 a.m. to a call for a fight inside an apartment building on the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Arriving officers say they saw a group of juveniles fighting inside the building. When they tried to break it up, investigators say several people hit the officer multiple times.

A 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and 20-year-old Jayla Moore were all charged with Gang Assault, Assault and Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

The injured officer was taken to ECMC. She has since been treated and released.

