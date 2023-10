BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning near Clinton and Jones Streets.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m.

According to police, two men and a woman were shot. They were taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.