Three people shot at holiday party in Buffalo

Police asking for public's help in their investigation
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Dec 24, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a triple shooting at a holiday party in Buffalo.

Officers say the attack happened just after 3 o'clock Sunday morning on Cornwall Avenue.

One of the victims, a 31 year old man from Buffalo, is listed in critical condition at ECMC.

A 28 year old woman and a 29 year old man are also recovering in the hospital.

We don't know the names of the victims at this point.

Police are investigating if the promoted party had the proper permits.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

