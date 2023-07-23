Watch Now
Three people killed in Salamanca vehicle crash

WKBW
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 12:11:09-04

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca City Central School District announced a vehicle crash claimed the lives of three community members early Sunday morning.

Superintendent Mark Beehler said a recent Salamanca graduate, a Salamanca high school student, and a Franklinville resident were killed in the crash. Another Salamanca high school student was hospitalized.

The district crisis team will be available July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seneca Intermediate School for any students, staff, and community members.

Superintendent Beehler also provided additional resources for community support:

Seneca Nation Behavioral Health Unit (716) 945-9001.

Seneca Nation Child and Family (716) 945-5894.

Catt. County Community Services (716) 945-5211.

Catholic Charities (716) 372-0101.

Connecting Communities in Action (716) 945-1041.

"Our hearts and prayers go to the families of all involved," Superintendent Beehler.

